× Milo Yiannopolous Speaks for Only 20 Minutes After Being Greeted by Counter-Protesters at UC Berkeley

Right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos was greeted by dozens of counter-protesters Sunday as he arrived on the UC Berkeley campus for what turned out to be a very brief speech.

Wearing a denim jacket over a sweatshirt resembling an American flag, Yiannopoulos and his entourage showed up shortly after noon at Sproul Plaza on campus and was jeered by a large group of counter-demonstrators. The crowd included a smaller contingent of Trump supporters.

Security was tight and only about 100 people were allowed into the plaza after passing through metal detectors.

Yiannopolous spoke briefly to the crowd, sang the National Anthem and posed for selfies with supporters before he was escorted away. The entire event lasted about 20 minutes.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.