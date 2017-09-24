Sunday “GAYLE ON THE GO!”; Sunday, September 24th, 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-0-0-0-

14th Annual Rides & Relics Classic Car Show

Redondo Beach Pier

100 Fisherman’s Wharf

Redondo Beach

redondopier.com

In Redondo Beach, on the pier, there’s the Rods, Rides, and Relics Classic Car Show. Here, the public is invited to vote for their favorite car, which might be a challenge since there are more than one-hundred four wheel wonders at the show.

-0-

2017 L.A. County Fair

Closes Today, Sunday, September 24th

Fairplex

1101 West McKinley Avenue

Pomona

909 623 3111

lacf.com

Have you been here yet? It’s 2017 L.A. County Fair in Pomona. Believe it or not, THIS IS THE LAST DAY OF THE FAIR!!!

“Dare to Fair” enjoying new rides, new fair food, and new fair entertainment and more.

For more information about the 2017 L.A. COUNTY FAIR discounts and events, please check the website:http://lacf.com/visit/special-offers-la-county-fair-2017

-0-

Dino Fest

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

nhm.org

Celebrate the prehistoric giants that once ruled the Earth at Dino Fest at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County.

Meet world-renowned paleontologists from the Museum's Dinosaur Institute as they discuss historic and ongoing fossil discoveries from around the world and take a look at the rare specimens from the Museum’s collections, dig into hands-on activities, explore the world renowned Dino Hall with the world’s only Tyrannosaurus rex growth series, and more!

-0-

Spider Pavilion

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

nhm.org

Just in time for Halloween at the Natural History Museum is the Spider Pavilion. This one-of-a-kind venue is home to some of the most amazing architects in the world.

Learn about the different designs and tactics each spider weaves and check out spectacular webs that range up to a diameter of three meters.

-0-

Free!

Latinos Living Healthy: Feria de Salud

Olvera Street

845 North Alameda Street

Los Angeles

lulac.org

It’s a day of healthy eating, physical activity, and wellness while celebrating Latino cultural traditions at Feria de Salud in downtown Los Angeles. The League of United Latin American Citizens is providing a Sunday of health screenings, exercise and healthy Latino-American cuisine to celebrate Latino music, family, health and culture! The event is free and open to the public.

-0-

Time Out Los Angeles Battle of the Burger

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes

501 North Main Street

Los Angeles

timeout.com

Who has the best hamburgers? We can vote at the “Time Out Los Angeles Battle of the Burger” in downtown Los Angeles at La Plaza de Cultura y Artes.

Among the competition Belcampo Meat Co., The Oinkster, Cassell’s Hamburgers, and Pono.

Your event ticket entitles you to a burger tasting from each participating restaurant, live entertainment, games, giveaways and more!

-0-

Wiggle Waggle Walk @ 8am

Brookside Park

480 North Arroyo Boulevard

Pasadena

pasadenahumane.org

Join animal lovers as they Wiggle Waggle Walk to raise money for the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA ( Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals).

The Brookside Park at the Rose Bowl event is a family fundraising affair to provide food, shelter and veterinary care to the thousands of animals who come through the shelter's doors every year.

-0-

Body Worlds: Pulse

California Science Center

Exposition Park

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

californiasciencecenter.org

Learn how our life styles – both good and bad -- impact our bodies at the California Science Center exhibit DR. GUNTHER VON HAGENS BODY WORLDS: PULSE at the California Science Center. More than 200 plastinated specimens show us how life and our life style choices impact various systems of the human body.

Admission to this unique venue includes seeing the historic Space Shuttle Endeavour.

-0-

Los Angeles Green Festival Expo

Magic Box at the Reef

1933 South Broadway Street

Los Angeles

greenfestivals.org

We can find everything we might need to live a healthier, more sustainable life at the Los Angeles Green Festival Expo. The latest technology, all natural products as well as yoga, live entertainment and inspirational speakers await at the Magic Box at the Reef in Los Angeles.

-0-

Waves of Flags: Honoring the Victims of 9/11

Pepperdine University

24255 Pacific Coast Highway

Malibu

310 506 4000

pepperdine.edu

This is the last weekend to mediate and contemplate the events of September 11th, 2001 at WAVES OF FLAGS on the campus of Pepperdine University in Malibu. Each flag represents a life lost in the terrorist attacks on New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania.

Never forget. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-

