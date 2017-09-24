Survivors Push Through Heartbreak, Loss in Jojutla, Near Epicenter of Deadly Mexico Quake

On a map roughly drawn on scraps of cardboard, the volunteers used bottle caps to mark the places they needed to search.

“There are many families asking us for help in these areas,” said one volunteer, tracing streets drawn in Sharpie with his finger. “But they’re really dangerous to get to.”

Nonetheless, the volunteers continued to plan. Such are efforts in Jojutla, an impoverished town south of Mexico City, where volunteers from in and outside the community are spearheading efforts to aid those traumatized and left destitute by this week’s powerful earthquake.

A group of about 200 people drove down from Mexico City on Thursday night, said organizer Elena Escandon. They weren’t needed in the capital but had heard they could be useful in Jojutla.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.