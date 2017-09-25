5 Injured, 2 of Them Critically, After Tree Falls Down at Elementary School in Ojai

Five people were injured — with two of them suffering critical injuries and one person being airlifted for medical care — after a tree fell down at an elementary school in Ojai, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

The incident happened at Topa Topa Elementary School in the 900 block of Mountain View Avenue at about 1:15 p.m., Capt. Stan Ziegler of the Fire Department said. The critically injured person who was airlifted was taken to a local trauma center, he said, and the other critically injured person was transported to a trauma center by ground ambulance.

He did not have information about the identities of any of the victims or any details about the nature of their injuries. Authorities have also not released any information about how the tree fell.

Air Squad 9 lifting off from Topa Topa School in Ojai with one patient from a accident involving a tree at the school.@OjaiPoliceDept @VCFD pic.twitter.com/piK0ndZBZU — VenturaCoAirUnit (@VCAirUnit) September 25, 2017

KTLA's Jennifer Thang contributed to this article.

