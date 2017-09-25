$88,000 Raised for Hot Dog Vendor Who Had His Profits Confiscated By UC Berkeley Police

A fundraiser for a bacon-wrapped hot dog vendor who had a UC Berkeley police officer confiscate his money has generated $88,000.

Since a videotape of the episode went viral on Sept. 10, a fundraising effort for Rigoberto Matias has gathered nearly 5,600 donations, according to the fundraising site.

The effort’s founder, Martin Flores, said the money will cover any legal expenses Matias incurs fighting the citation he was issued by UC Berkeley police. The rest will go toward buying him a food truck.

The total is about half what the vendor would need for a brand new food truck but could pay for a used one, Flores said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.