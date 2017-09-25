Canyon Fire: Full List of Evacuations and Closures

A wildfire that quickly grew to 2,000 acres Monday has prompted the evacuation of about a thousand residents in the Corona area.

The so-called Canyon Fire was initially reported at 1:30 p.m. and had burned 25 to 30 acres by 2 p.m.

By 6:40 p.m. the blaze had grown to 1,500 acres and grew to about 2,000 acres by 9:20 p.m. About 33 firefighters from several agencies are battling the blaze.

Mandatory evacuations are in effect in the following areas:

The Dominguez Ranch neighborhood.

Homes south of Green River Road from the 91 to Trudy Lane at the Orchard Glen development.

An evacuation center has been set up at:

Corona High School, 1150 W 10th St.

Road closures:

No roads have been closed because of the fire, but the 91 Freeway was backed up in the area as the flames could be seen from the highway, aerial video showed.

The following schools are expected to be closed on Tuesday:

Adams Elementary School

Cesar Chavez Academy

Coronita Elementary School

Prado View Elementary School