Firefighters Battling 150-Acre Blaze Along 91 Freeway in Coal Canyon Area

Orange County firefighters are battling a 150-acre blaze in the hills along the Anaheim-Corona border on Monday afternoon.

Anaheim Fire & Rescue responded to the blaze shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the Coal Canyon area, and the Orange County Fire Authority was assisting. By 2 p.m., 25 to 30 acres had burned in what was being called the Canyon Fire.

The blaze crossed Pipeline Road into Chino Hills State Park, and traffic on the eastbound 91 Freeway was being affected. Multiple lanes were closed, according to Caltrans.

Anaheim police and fire spokesman Sgt. Daron Wyatt said just before 3 p.m. that the blaze has grown to 150 acres, with five to seven helicopters responding and three to four fixed-wing aircraft.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Anaheim – Fire will be called "Canyon Fire". 100 FF's on scene. 3 helicopters & fixed wing making drops. #anaheimfire pic.twitter.com/qGG7EJMCyL — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) September 25, 2017