Firefighters May Have Been Exposed to Hepatitis A While Battling Blaze at Homeless Encampment in San Diego County

A team of firefighters may have been exposed to hepatitis A while battling a vegetation fire early Sunday at a homeless encampment in Spring Valley, officials said.

A “large amount” of urine and feces had accumulated at the encampment, prompting hazardous materials crews to require firefighters to decontaminate with soap and water before leaving the scene, according to the San Miguel Fire Protection District.

One firefighter fell and twisted his back after stepping into a bucket of waste. He was treated at a hospital and released.

Eleven firefighters were tested for the virus Monday and received injections to prevent infection.

