L.A. Fire Department Captain Fatally Shot Wife Before Killing Himself in Long Beach: Coroner

Los Angeles firefighter shot and killed his wife before taking his own life in Long Beach early Saturday morning, coroner’s officials ruled on Monday.

Wayne Havron, 53, of Long Beach was identified Monday as the gunman in a murder-suicide in the 7100 block of Island Village Drive, according to Ed Winter, deputy chief of investigations for the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

Long Beach police were responding to a domestic violence incident on Island Village Drive around 10:45 a.m. Saturday when they found a husband and wife with gunshot wounds inside a home, according to a statement issued by the city’s Police Department.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene. The female was taken to an area hospital where she died a short time later, police said.

