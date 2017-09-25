LAPD Investigating Possible Kidnapping Caught on Video in South L.A.

LAPD officials are investigating a possible kidnapping in South Los Angeles, authorities said Monday.

The incident was reported about 11:50 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West 79th Street in the Florence neighborhood.

Witnesses told police they heard someone yell for help and saw a light-gray four-door sedan drive west on 79th before reversing and stoping.

A man in is 20s got out of the driver’s side and approached a woman who was walking east on the sidewalk, police said. The man grabbed the woman, carried her to the car and put her inside, according to LAPD. He then closed the door, walked around the car and got back in. The woman apparently managed to open the front passenger door and she tried to get out, but she was pulled back inside, police said. The driver then headed west on 79th. ‘

The incident was caught on surveillance video.

Witnesses told LAPD that the car had a Texas license plate and indicated the first three numbers were possibly 739.

The man is described as being 6 feet tall, about 200 pounds and he may have had another person in the car, police said.

Anyone with information can call detectives at 323-786-5447.