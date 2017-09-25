Metropolitan Fashion Week Preview With Eduardo Khawam

Fashion expert and producer the most fashionable week in Hollywood Eduardo Khawam joined us live with a preview of Metropolitan Fashion Week fashion show featuring unique costumes and haute couture gowns. For more information, including how you can purchase tickets to this year’s events, visit their website.
