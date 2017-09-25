Motivational Tips for Young Athletes With U.S. Women’s Soccer Champion Tobin Heath

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two-time Olympic gold medalist and FIFA Women’s World Cup silver and gold medalist who plays for the United States Women’s National Team and the Portland Thorns FC Tobin Heath joined us live to talk about her career, tips for young athletes and parents, and her DAILIES TOTAL1 contact lenses. Considered “perhaps the USA’s most skillful player” by the United States Soccer Federation, Tobin was voted U.S. women’s Player of the Year in 2016. For more information on Tobin, you can follow her on twitter or instagram. For more information on Dailies Total1 contact lenses, click HERE.