North Korea Says President Trump’s Tweet Seen as ‘Declaration of War,’ Threatens Counter Measures

Posted 8:27 AM, September 25, 2017, by , Updated at 09:02AM, September 25, 2017

North Korea’s Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho on Monday accused US President Donald Trump of declaring war on his country by tweeting over the weekend that North Korea “won’t be around much longer.”

North Korea's Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho, wearing a pin with images of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and his late father Kim Kim Jong-il, addresses the 72nd session of the United Nations General assembly at the UN headquarters in New York on September 23, 2017. (Credit: SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)

In light of this, Ri said North Korea would take counter measures, including the right to shoot down US bombers flying over the Korean Peninsula, even if they did not enter North Korean airspace.

Ri made the comments to reporters in New York.

“In light of the declaration of war by Trump, all options will be on the operating table of the Supreme leadership of DPRK,” Ri said, according to his official English translator.

