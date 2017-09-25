Person Dies After Being Beaten, Run Over By Vehicle in Santa Ana Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A person died after being hit with an object and run over by a vehicle at a Santa Ana park Monday night, officials said.

The incident was reported about 7:10 p.m. at Centennial in the 3000 block of West Edinger Avenue, Santa Ana Police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna told KTLA.

The victim, described only as being male, was involved in a fight. He was run over by the vehicle as those involved were leaving the scene, Bertagna said.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The person or people involved in the incident got away in a dark-colored vehicle from the west end of the park by a riverbed.

More than 100 people were being questioned at the soccer fields at the park after the incident Monday night as police combed through the large scene, the corporal added.

The entrance of the park was blocked off with police tape.

It is unclear what led up to the fight and no arrests have been made.

KTLA's Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.