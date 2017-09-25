R.W. Enoch & Elmer Demond, The Urban Renewal Project

The Urban Renewal Project is an L.A. based big band that is blurring the lines between music genres. Their influences include jazz, soul, funk, hip-hop, and pop. With a large horn section, a singer, and a rapper, The Urban Renewal Project is out to set new trends in the world of music.

Saxophonist and band leader R.W. Enoch shares his journey through music, and how he began formulating the idea for the band in order to make jazz music more accessible to his peers. Elmer Demond also opens up about his early days rapping around Kansas City, including his recollection of a 3-hour rap battle with the top rapper at the University of Missouri.

Both R.W. and Elmer are excited by many of the new opportunities that have been presented to the band as a result of their hard work and vision. The Urban Renewal Project is currently on tour with Camp Lo promoting their new album 21st Century Ghost.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Spoken Dreams”: via iTunes | RSS

Facebook: SpokenDreamsPodcast

Twitter: @SpokenDreamsPod

Email: SpokenDreams@KTLA.com

About the Podcast: “Spoken Dreams”