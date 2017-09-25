CEO and Co-Founder of IndieFlix Foundation Scilla Andreen joined us live to talk about the new documentary, “Angst: Breaking the Stigma Around Anxiety.” The film features interviews with kids, young adults, Michael Phelps, all who suffer from anxiety. The film also includes experts charged with helping people manage their anxiety, and those who focus on researching its causes and sociological effects, while offering tools and resources that provide hope. Anxiety disorders are the most common mental health challenge in the U.S., impacting 54 percent of females and 46 percent of males, with age seven being the median age of onset, according to the World Health Organization. While anxiety disorders are highly treatable, only one-third of those suffering receive treatment. Everyone involved in the development of “Angst” has a personal experience with anxiety – from the producers to the interviewees. IndieFlix Foundation supports stories that inspire social change and positive action, especially where young people and women are involved. For more information on the film Angst including screenings near you, click HERE or follow them on facebook or twitter. For more information on IndieFlix Foundation, visit their website.
Raising Awareness Around Anxiety With ‘Angst’ Producer Scilla Andreen
