State Medical Board Suspends Former USC Medical School Dean’s License After Drug Use Investigation

The Medical Board of California has suspended the license of former USC medical school dean Carmen Puliafito pending a final decision on his fitness to practice medicine.

The medical board opened an inquiry into Puliafito after a Times investigation found that he regularly used methamphetamine and other drugs, including while serving as dean of the Keck School of Medicine.

In an order issued by an administrative law judge, the state attorney general’s office, acting on behalf of the medical board, and Puliafito agreed to the suspension as an interim measure that will remain in force until the panel completes its probe and issues a decision.

After The Times published its July 17 report on Puliafito’s drug use, USC barred him from seeing patients at university clinics and began the process to fire him from the staff of the Keck School of Medicine. Puliafito was dean of the school from 2007 until last year.

