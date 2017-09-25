Suspect Arrested in Strangling Death of Man Found in Santa Clarita

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A day after a man was found dead in Santa Clarita, officials on Monday said they believed he died of strangulation and arrested a suspect.

Christian Ortiz was taken into custody on suspicion of murder, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced in a news release early Monday morning. Officials did not provide details such as Ortiz's age, residence or when he was arrested.

but LASD inmate records indicated he was a 21-year-old arrested around 3 a.m. Monday in Santa Clarita.

It was also unclear what led authorities to link Ortiz to the death, which the sheriff's department said occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday in the 23600 block of Via Valer.

"Based on interviews and evidence at the location, it was determined that the unidentified victim died at the hands of another and the suspect was responsible for his death," the news release states.

Officials indicated they were aware of a motive in the crime but were not disclosing it. They also did not confirm the relationship between the suspect and victim.

Though officials have not identified the victim, whose face they said they were unable to see, family members have indicated it may be a 20-year-old man reported missing on Friday.

Loved ones of UC San Diego student Brayan Rodriguez had organized a search party earlier in the day Sunday in the Valencia area.

But by Sunday night, his mother had posted on Facebook to say his body had been found.

Sheriff's detectives are continuing their investigation of the incident.

No further details were immediately available.