Missouri Toddler Accidentally Kills Sleeping Father While Playing With Loaded Gun: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 2-year-old shot and killed his father on Saturday near St. Louis while playing with a loaded gun, according to KTLA sister station KTVI in St. Louis.

The incident occurred in northern St. Louis around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday. The child was playing with the gun when it discharged and struck the man in the neck, police said.

The victim, Darrion Noble, 27, died at the scene, according to police.

It’s unclear who the gun belonged to or how the child was able to access the weapon, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Homicide detectives are handling the investigation.

No further details were immediately available.