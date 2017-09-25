U.S. Intelligence Sees ‘No Indication’ Iran Launched a Ballistic Missile, Despite Trump Tweet

U.S. intelligence radars and sensors “picked up no indication” of an Iranian ballistic missile launch, according to a Trump administration official familiar with the latest U.S. assessment.

Reports that the nation tested a new ballistic missile do not appear to be true, the official said, adding: “As far as we can see it did not happen.”

The telemetry, or electronic signals, of a ballistic missile launch would have been picked up by a variety of U.S. assets in the region who keep an around the clock eye on Iran’s weapons activities, the official said.

President Donald Trump tweeted about the apparent launch on Saturday: “Iran just test fired a ballistic missile capable of reaching Israel. They are also working with North Korea. Not much of an agreement we have!”

Footage of the launch of a missile “capable of carrying multiple warheads” was shown by a state-run broadcaster over the weekend, but U.S. officials say the footage appears to be a re-run of a previous test launch.

The official did not know if Trump received an intelligence briefing about the launch before sending the tweet.

Fox News was the first to report that the U.S. believes the launch did not take place.