Videos Show Motorists Encountering Flames Along 91 Freeway During Canyon Fire

As firefighters battled a fast-moving brush fire that was threatening homes in Corona, drivers on the 91 Freeway encountered a terrifying scene of flames along the side of the highway.

Motorists took dramatic videos of the flames as they raced up hillsides along the freeway.

The California Department of Transporation said on Twitter that it had closed several lanes on the freeway and that traffic was backed up about seven miles during peak commute hours.

Green River Road was closed at Palisades Drive, Serfas Club Drive and Paseo Grande. Residents not affected by evacuations may enter with identification.

This is what the 91 Freeway looks like through Corona (Calif.) Hills. I felt the heat driving by. #HolySmoke pic.twitter.com/qUPQVKXvC5 — Dennis Pope (@DennisPope) September 26, 2017

My sister saw this on the 91 freeway. She said she could literally see the fire literally touching the freeway. Be careful!!! pic.twitter.com/PC09hlNnb5 — jesse (@Jesserocampo) September 26, 2017