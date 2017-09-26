Rapper Young Dolph Shot at Hollywood Hotel as Search for Shooter Continues: LAPD

A shooting in Hollywood on Tuesday afternoon left a rapper named Young Dolph injured and the shooter was last seen in a gold Cadillac Escalade and is still at large, according to Los Angeles Police Department officials.

The shooting happened at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue and police were called to the scene at about 1:12 p.m., Officer Sal Ramirez of the LAPD said. Dolph was transported with a gunshot wound and is in stable condition, police on scene said.

He was shot in the valet parking area of the Loews Hotel in the 1700 block of Highland Avenue, police said. Police are still searching for the shooter, Officer Tony Im of the LAPD said.

Dolph is a 32-year-old rapper from Memphis, Tennessee, who released a debut album in February 2016 entitled “King of Memphis” that peaked at No. 49 on the Billboard 100 chart.

Sky5 footage showed police escorting a black man in a white t-shirt in handcuffs to a patrol vehicle, however that detained man is not the shooter, police said.

Ramirez said the shooter was last seen in a gold Cadillac Escalade and described him as a black man. The Escalade was found abandoned near Highland and Franklin avenues, police said.

Commanding Officer Cory Palka of the LAPD’s Hollywood Division tweeted that traffic in the nearby area would be shut down due to the shooting.

We had a shooting on Highland Ave. N of Hollywood Bl. We are actively investigating. Traffic is shut down in area. TY for your patience. — Cory Palka (@lapd2014) September 26, 2017

The shooting did not involve any police officers, Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The incident is still under investigation.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this article.

Check back for updates to this developing story.