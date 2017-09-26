3 Dead, 3 Injured After Multi-Vehicle Crash on 605 Freeway in Pico Rivera; All Lanes Closed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three people are dead and three are injured after a multi-vehicle crash on the southbound 605 Freeway in Pico Rivera, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The crash occurred around 10:19 p.m. near the Washington Boulevard exit.

Three people sustained minor injuries and two of those injured were transported, according to authorities.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.

All lanes on the southbound 605 Freeway are blocked, CHP added.

