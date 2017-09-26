× 4 People Sought After String of Burglaries Caught on Camera in San Pedro

Police are searching for three men and one woman after a string of burglaries caught on security video in San Pedro, the Los Angeles Police Department announced on Tuesday.

The four burglaries all occurred during the month of September in the same neighborhood, police said in a press release.

Police were first called to a home in the 1400 block of Brett Place around 3 p.m. on Sept. 14 after reports of a residential burglary. The alleged burglars broke a sliding glass door on the side of the home and stole jewelry, computers and gaming consoles, police said.

The group then allegedly broke into the front window of a home in the 1200 block of Park Western Drive, directly across the street from Brett Place, on Sept. 15 around 3 p.m.

The alleged burglars followed up these break-ins with another burglary at a home in the 1300 block of Park Western Drive on Sept. 18 around 8 p.m.

There, they entered the home through an unlocked front window and may have still been inside when the victim returned to their residence, according to police. The group fled the scene through a rear window, police said.

The last burglary occurred on Sept. 25 around 3 p.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Capitol Drive. The alleged burglars broke a front window, ransacked the home and stole computers and gaming consoles, according to police.

Witnesses told police they saw the group jumping security gates in the area, authorities said.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call LAPD Harbor Burglary Detective Guevara at 310-726-7855 or Officer Baran 310-726-7856.