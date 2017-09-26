Canyon Fire Evacuees – and Their Pets – Find Shelter in Corona

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The volunteer at the front desk will tell you that technically, the Canyon fire evacuation center at Corona High School doesn’t allow pets. But if you really listen, the emphasis is on the word technically.

“Technically, we only allow service dogs, but I don't have the heart to say no,” confessed Janet Upchurch, a volunteer supervisor from the Red Cross who just returned from Texas, where she helped Hurricane Harvey evacuees.

Upchurch said Tuesday that pets were being housed in an anteroom at the side of the gym.

“Our dogs are our babies, especially when we're older,” said Upchurch, 83. “Wherever we go, we always remember our animals.”

