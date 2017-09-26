Dave Chappelle & John Mayer Giveaway

Superstars from the world comedy and music are coming together to bring in the new year. Dave Chappelle and John Mayer are joining forces for a New Years Eve you’ll never forget. Tickets go on sale 10am Friday September 29th at livenation.com. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Wednesday September 27th or the KTLA 5 News At Ten on Thursday September 28th or Friday September 29th to get the code word for your chance to win two tickets to see Dave Chappelle and John Mayer at the Forum on New Years Eve. Good luck!

Already have the code word? You can also enter below:

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151

