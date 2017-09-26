FBI Offering $10K Reward in Search for Missing Virginia Beach Woman

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to missing 19-year-old Ashanti Billie’s location.

In a press conference Monday afternoon, officials announced that the FBI is now in charge of the case. NCIS will be assisting, along with the Virginia Beach Police Department and Norfolk Police Department, WTKR reported.

FBI officials say Billie was last seen entering Joint Expeditionary Base–Little Creek in Norfolk, Virginia, on Sept. 18 at around 5 a.m. as she headed to the Blimpie location where she works.

However, Billie never reported for work, the FBI stated.

Her car was seen leaving the base, but it was unclear if Billie was in the vehicle at the time.

A spokesperson with the FBI’s Norfolk office says her cell phone was found at the intersection of Tallyho Terrace and Azalea Garden Road.

Her car was found in Ocean View the Saturday after her disappearance.

On Sunday night, the family held a prayer service where more than 150 people gathered at the Town Center fountain.

The family is also asking an area representative to help find their daughter.

Monday morning, both of Billie’s parents and many of their supporters sat down with Congressman Scott Taylor, who pledged to assist the family anyway he can.

“We have cancelled our flight to D.C. I will drive up later for votes, but I think it’s important that the community come together to try and find this young lady. All hands on deck. This is our priority now,” said Congressman Taylor.

Additionally, Congressman Taylor told WTKR he is going to be reaching out to law enforcement about the investigation.

“I am a little upset. I don’t want to disparage anyone, but I am going to be having phone conversations with the Feds all the way down to the local level. To make sure all protocols were followed. To make sure that we are doing everything we can.” He added, “We will pull resources not just from our office, but we are contacting Senator Warner, Senator Kaine and Rep. Bobby Scott’s office to apply pressure and make sure that we are pulling every resource together to try and find this young lady.”

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading us to find Ashanti Billie. Call 757-455-0100 pic.twitter.com/SJzhu2T34E — FBI Norfolk (@FBINorfolk) September 25, 2017