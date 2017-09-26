Fontana Man Arrested After Police Find Thousands of Child Porn Images and Videos in His Possession

A man was arrested in Fontana on Tuesday after local detectives found thousands of child pornography images and videos in his possession, local police said in a Facebook post.

Alexander Pineda, 28, was booked after the arrest and faces charges of distribution and possession of child porn, police said.

Detective from the Fontana Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force discovered that Pineda was distributing the pornography from his home in the 14000 block of Woodland Drive, police said.

They served a search warrant at Pineda’s home and arrested him without incident, police said, before he was taken to the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.