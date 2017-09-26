Hundreds of Homes Evacuated as 2,000 Acre Canyon Fire Burns Near Corona

Hundreds of homes remained evacuated Tuesday morning as officials prepared to reassess the damage caused by the Canyon Fire burning near Corona.

Aerial video from Sky5 early Tuesday showed large flames burning the hillside brush just north of the 91 Freeway and east of the 71 Freeway in the Chino Hills area.

The last update from the Corona Fire Department Monday evening stated the fire had scorched roughly 2,000 acres with just 5 percent containment.

Air drops would continue through the night with a new update expected to be provided sometime Tuesday morning, the Fire Department tweeted.

Evacuations were in place for about 300 homes in the Dominguez Ranch area, with residents invited to take shelter at Corona High School.

Adams Elementary School, Cesar Chavez Academy, Coronita Elementary School and Prado View Elementary School will be closed Tuesday because of the fire, according to the Corona Fire Department.

Traffic was backed up for several miles near the 91 and 71 freeway interchange as morning commuters made their way past the fire about 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire initially broke out about 1:30 p.m. Monday in the Coal Canyon area.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

No injuries have been reported.