LAUSD Board Returns to Monica Garcia as President After Ref Rodriguez, Facing Prosecution, Resigns

A week after Ref Rodriguez resigned from the post, the Los Angeles Board of Education on Tuesday picked as its next president a familiar name in city politics, who also happens to be familiar with the job.

Monica Garcia, left, Kelly Gonez and Nick Melvoin are shown in July 2017, when they were sworn in. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Monica Garcia, 49, the longest serving current board member, ran the board from July 2007 through June 2013.

Her selection to replace Ref Rodriguez as the board’s leader showed that a majority elected with the strong support of charter school backers still held the reins, despite Rodriguez’s legal troubles.

“Thank you, colleagues. It is always an amazing day to be on this school board and support this district and this board,” she said after she was voted in, 4-3. “We have much to do.”

