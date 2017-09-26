Dodgers on KTLA: Coverage Starts at 6:30 p.m.; ‘Flash,’ ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ to Air Sept. 30 at 8 p.m.

Man, Woman Caught on Camera Stealing Patio Furniture in Alhambra; Police Investigating

September 26, 2017
Two suspects are shown on security footage stealing patio furniture in Alhambra on September 20, 2017. (Credit: Alhambra Police Department)

Alhambra police are asking for the public’s help on Tuesday after a man and woman were caught on security footage stealing patio furniture.

The pair drove to a home in the 1200 block of East Hoeffer Drive around 4 p.m. on Sept. 20 and removed the furniture from the front porch.

The suspects then fled the scene in a gold SUV, police said. It is unknown why the pair targeted the home.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Alhambra Police Department at 626-308-4875.