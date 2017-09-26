Man, Woman Caught on Camera Stealing Patio Furniture in Alhambra; Police Investigating

Alhambra police are asking for the public’s help on Tuesday after a man and woman were caught on security footage stealing patio furniture.

The pair drove to a home in the 1200 block of East Hoeffer Drive around 4 p.m. on Sept. 20 and removed the furniture from the front porch.

The suspects then fled the scene in a gold SUV, police said. It is unknown why the pair targeted the home.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Alhambra Police Department at 626-308-4875.