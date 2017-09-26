‘My Life Is Just Surreal Right Now’: Mother of Navy Veteran Fatally Shot by Huntington Beach Police Speaks Out

Tiffany Tabares isn’t sure what to do, so she sits quietly outside the 7-Eleven store where her 27-year-old son was fatally shot Friday morning during a confrontation with a Huntington Beach police officer.

On Friday night, she slept on the sidewalk. She’s left a few times, she said, but always found her way back to the spot where her second-youngest son, Dillan Tabares, was mortally wounded.

She knows that eventually she’ll have to go about the business of picking a headstone and finding a place to bury her son. But on Monday, she again assumed her post on a blue yoga mat next to dozens of candles, bouquets of flowers and a large photo of her son that had been placed on the sidewalk outside the store at 6012 Edinger Ave. The photo shows the Navy veteran on a naval ship gazing at an ocean sunset.

“My life is just surreal right now,” Tabares said. “I still don’t know what to do with myself.”

