Once a Cheater Always a Cheater? With Dating Coach Laurel House

Posted 11:40 AM, September 26, 2017, by

You’ve heard the argument “once a cheater always a cheater”, but is true for everyone?   Dating and Empowerment Coach Laurel House joined us live to weigh in.  For more information on Laurel, visit her website or follow her on social media @DatingLaurel.