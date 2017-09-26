N.Y. Teen Who Allegedly Killed Mother’s Ex-Boyfriend to Stop Beating Will Not Be Indicted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A grand jury declined to indict a New York City teen accused in the choking death of his mother's abusive ex-boyfriend, court officials said Monday.

Luis Moux, 18, was charged with manslaughter in August after he allegedly choked his mother's ex-boyfriend to death, police said, after the teen spotted Stanley Washington beating his mother inside their Bronx apartment.

The 43-year-old ex-boyfriend showed up at the University Avenue apartment around 4:30 a.m. to talk to the mother and allegedly attacked the 37-year-old woman, police told KTLA sister station WPIX in New York.

Moux heard what was happening and rushed out of his bedroom, pulling Washington off of his mother, police said. He then allegedly put Washington in a chokehold, killing him.

Police sources told WPIX that the mother, who had briefly passed out, woke up to the sight of her son standing over her ex-boyfriend.

Washington had 26 prior arrests, police sources said. Two of them were for instances of domestic violence against Moux's mother.