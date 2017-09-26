USC Assistant Basketball Coach Among 10 Charged in NCAA Fraud, Corruption Probe

Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four assistant coaches.

USC assistant Tony Bland, Oklahoma State assistant Lamont Evans, Auburn assistant Chuck Person and Arizona assistant Emanuel Richardson have been charged in the corruption case.

They were among 10 people charged in federal court in New York City. Others include managers, financial advisors and representatives of a major international sportswear company. The details will be discussed at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

In court papers, prosecutors said the FBI has since 2015 been investigating the criminal influence of money on coaches and student-athletes who participate in NCAA intercollegiate basketball.

