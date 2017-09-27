1 Killed, 1 Injured in Rockfall From Yosemite’s Famed El Capitan

One person was killed and another injured in a rock slide at a popular climbing destination in Yosemite National Park Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The rockfall occurred just before 2 p.m. on the East Buttress of El Capitan, a granite monolith above Yosemite Valley, according to the National Park Service. Officials said the release point appears to have been the climbing route known as the waterfall route.

Park rangers were taking the injured person to a hospital while a helicopter hovered above to assess the situation. The size of the rockfall was not immediately clear.

Yosemite National Park remained open to visitors.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.