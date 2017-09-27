2 Cyclists, Including Retired Police Officer, Save 70-Year-Old Hiker From Brutal Attack in Santa Clarita: LASD

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 29-year-old man accused of attacking a woman while she hiked along a trail Tuesday morning in Santa Clarita, authorities said.

Two cyclists, including a retired police officer, spotted the man standing over the 70-year-old woman near Auto Center Drive and Creekside Road, where he had approached her and strangled her until she lost consciousness, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The cyclists detained the man — identified as Colton Ford — until authorities arrived. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in fair condition.

It’s unclear what led up to and motivated the attack.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.