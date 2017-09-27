Amid Search for More Bodies, Mexico City Office Building Has Become a Tomb Following Earthquake

What was once a concrete office building has become a tomb.

The upper stories at the building at Avenida Alvaro Obregon 286, in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City, have collapsed, leaving entire floors stacked like pancakes.

Signs of a once-bustling office peek out. Potted plants. The remnants of vertical blinds. A navy blue bench cushion. Binders. A black filing cabinet smashed open. A Star Wars toy model. An electrical outlet ripped from the wall.

All of it now squeezed in a vise of heavy concrete floors failed by their pillars.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.