Evacuation Orders Lifted for Residents Near Canyon Fire

An estimated 1,500 Corona residents were allowed to return to their homes Wednesday — almost two days after the fast-moving Canyon fire tore through 2,000 acres and threatened their homes.

The orders were lifted at 10 a.m. for all residents in affected areas. All roads south of Green River Road from State Route 91 to West Foothill Parkway were opened to locals with valid ID, the Orange County Fire Authority said.

On Monday, authorities told residents in roughly 500 homes to leave as the wildfire approached their neighborhoods near the Santa Ana Mountains.

The fire has damaged only three structures but otherwise has chewed across the rugged, undeveloped terrain separating Orange and Riverside counties above the 91 Freeway.

