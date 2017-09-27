Hugh Hefner, Legendary Founder of ‘Playboy’ Magazine, Dead at 91

Hugh Hefner, the iconic personality behind Playboy magazine, passed away Wednesday at age 91, his media company confirmed.

Hugh Marston Hefner was born on April 9, 1926, in Chicago, Illinois.

Hefner began his publishing career as a copywriter for Esquire magazine before launching Playboy, according to IMDB.

The first issue of Playboy hit newsstands in 1953 and featured a nude calendar photo of Marilyn Monroe. It sold for 50 cents a copy and was published without a date in case there wasn’t a second issue, according to CNN.

American Icon and Playboy Founder, Hugh M. Hefner passed away today. He was 91. #RIPHef pic.twitter.com/tCLa2iNXa4 — Playboy (@Playboy) September 28, 2017

But the Playboy brand was a success and introduced everyday Americans to Playboy bunnies, Playmates of the Month and nude centerfolds.

To his critics, according to IMDB, Hefner said Playboy exploited sex the way Sports Illustrated exploited sports.

In 1971, Hefner moved his Chicago-based empire to Southern California where he purchased the Playboy Mansion West in Holmby Hills, which soon became notorious for its star-studded risque parties.

According to IMDB, Hefner once told Esquire magazine he’d slept with over a thousand women.

”There were chunks of my life when I was married, and when I was married, I never cheated. But I made up for it when I wasn’t married,” Hefner told the magazine.

Check back for updates on this developing story.