Obama’s Speech Writer, David Litt on “Thanks, Obama”

Former Obama speech writer and current head writer for Funny Or Die’s DC bureau, David Litt joined us live to talk about his new book “Thanks, Obama – My Hopey, Changey White House Years”. Along with penning remarks on issues from immigration to criminal justice reform, Litt served as the president's go-to comedy writer. Taking the lead on the White House Correspondents' Dinner speech (the "State of the Union of jokes"), he was responsible for some of President Obama's most memorable comedic moments. For more information on David and the book, click HERE or follow David on social media.