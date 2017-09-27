Rapper Young Dolph Expected to Survive After Being Shot Multiple Times in Hollywood; 1 Detained

A hip-hop artist was wounded in a shooting that sent police and paramedics flooding into Hollywood Boulevard’s tourist center Tuesday afternoon.

Young Dolph, 32, was shot multiple times when an argument with three men outside the Loews Hollywood Hotel turned physical, said Los Angeles Police Officer Mike Lopez.

Young Dolph fell to the ground during the fight, at which point one of the men shot him several times. He managed to stand up and run into Shoe Palace, near the famous TCL Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard.

Two of the men ran off, while the third jumped into a gold Cadillac Escalade and drove it to a gas station next door. He then hopped out and ran, leaving the SUV behind.

