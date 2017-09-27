Recovering From Earthquakes, Mexico City Nervously Eyes Nearby Volcano Spewing Ash

While a jittery Mexico recuperates from a series of earthquakes, a steady stream of smoke emerging from the Popocatepetl volcano has been yet another reminder of the nation’s geological vulnerability.

Popocatepetl –“smoking mountain” in the Nahuatl language– has been spewing steam and gases for several days, but authorities have said there is no imminent danger.

Early Wednesday, plumes of ash and superheated fragments emanated from the volcano, said Mexico’s disaster agency.

Authorities have said there is no link between the volcanic activity and the recent series of earthquakes in Mexico. Officials describe the activity as normal and not a cause for alarm.

