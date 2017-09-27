Suspected DUI Driver Arrested After Fiery Crash Kills 3 on 605 Freeway: CHP

Three people were killed after they were rear-ended by a suspected drunk driver on the southbound 605 Freeway in Whittier late Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol said.

The victims were driving southbound in the fast lane in a Nissan when they were struck from behind by a speeding 2016 Chevy Camaro driven by 26-year-old Edgar Verduzco, who had been in the carpool lane, the CHP said in a news release.

The crash was reported about 10:20 p.m. near Washington Boulevard.

The Camaro hit the Nissan, which erupted in flames, then continued on and hit a Toyota Scion in the No. 2 lane, the CHP said. That driver of the Scion suffered minor injuries.

