1 Killed, South L.A. Shooting; Person in Custody

One person was killed in a South Los Angeles shooting Thursday afternoon and at least one person was in custody, according to LAPD.

The incident occurred about 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of 42nd Street and Broadway, Los Angeles Police Officer Drake Madison told KTLA.

Officers followed a person believed to have been the shooter and took him into custody off the 10 Freeway at Soto Street in Boyle Heights, police said.

Another person was also taken into custody near the scene of the shooting, but it is unclear if both were involved.

No further details were released.

Matt Phillips contributed to this story.