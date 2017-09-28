FAA to Change John Wayne Airport Flight Path Over Newport Beach Following Noise Complaints

Relief could be coming soon for Newport Beach residents who live under departure flight paths from John Wayne Airport.

City Manager Dave Kiff, who works extensively with the airport and the Federal Aviation Administration, told the City Council on Tuesday that the aviation agency in October will again tweak its prescribed flight path for planes heading northwest in response to noise concerns.

He acknowledged he didn’t know what next month’s new path would look like, but he will be monitoring flights.

He’ll also have his eyes peeled in December, when the FAA will nudge a departure path for eastbound planes and possibly implement a new path that navigates Upper Newport Bay’s contours to minimize noise effects on both sides of the water.

