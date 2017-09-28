Anaheim Man Convicted of Kidnapping, Raping 14-Year-Old Girl, Attempting to Kidnap Others: DA

A 26-year-old man was found guilty on Thursday of kidnapping and raping a teen girl who was walking to school in Anaheim and attempting to do the same thing to others, officials said.

Anaheim resident Elias Omar Xicotencatl was convicted of six felony counts including forcible rape, sodomy by force, assault of a minor with intent to commit a sexual offense and three counts of attempted kidnapping to commit a sex offense, according to a release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

The jury also found several special allegations true, including that Xicotencatl twice used a deadly weapon in the crimes and that he tied and bound his kidnapped victims.

The violent assaults date back to March 2011, when Xicotencatl kidnapped the 14-year-old student on her way to Loara High School in Anaheim. He drove the girl to an unknown location, where he blindfolded her and bound her hands and feet before forcibly raping her, according to prosecutors.

Then, in November 2012, an 11- and 12-year-old girl were walking to Anaheim’s Ball Junior High School when he attempted to kidnap and sexually assault them.

The next July, he tried again to kidnap a student, a 16-year-old who was walking to cross-country practice at Loara High School. This time, he assaulted the girl with the intent of sexually violating her, DA’s officials said.

Xicotencatl was arrested later that same day.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 8 in Santa Ana, when he could be given a maximum possible sentence of life in state prison without the possibility of parole, prosecutors said.