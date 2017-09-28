× Camp Pendleton Ordered to Comply With Federal Standards After Rats, Frogs Found in Water Supply

Camp Pendleton officials swear that the water consumed by 55,000 Marines and their families is safe, despite a pair of scathing state and federal investigations indicating chronic problems in the treatment systems at the sprawling military base.

Water safety inspectors visiting Camp Pendleton over several days in late June uncovered rats rotting on a reservoir gate, a desiccated frog clinging to a reservoir ladder and a rodent carcass floating in treated water.

They also interviewed base workers listed on paper as water treatment supervisors who didn’t know they were supervisors.

On Thursday, the Marines and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency entered into a consent decree designed to force the base to follow federal clean water regulations.

