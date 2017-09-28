× El Capitan Rockfall Reported Again in Yosemite Valley a Day After 1 Person Killed, Another Injured

A . second rock slide was reported at Yosemite National Park’s El Capitan on Thursday, a day after a rockfall on the granite monolith killed a British tourist and seriously injured his female companion, park officials said.

Tourists were asked to use Southside Drive to exit Yosemite Valley, as the rockfall left Northside Drive closed. It’s unclear whether anyone was hurt in Thursday’s slide.

On Wednesday afternoon, the couple, who have not yet been publicly identified, were apparently standing at the base of the cliff when a sheet of granite the height of a 13-story building — about 130 feet long, 65 feet wide and in some sections 10 feet thick, separated from the rock face and dropped to the valley floor, officials said.

The slab fell from a spot about 1,800 feet above the Yosemite Valley floor, officials said.

