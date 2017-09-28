Family Pleads for Help in Finding Hit-and-Run Driver Who Fatally Struck Vietnam War Veteran in Fontana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grief-stricken family members on Thursday pleaded for the public's help in locating a driver who hit a 69-year-old veteran as he crossed a street in Fontana, then left him to die in the road.

Robert Alva was struck by an eastbound vehicle while he was walking across Foothill Boulevard and Almeria Avenue about 10:50 p.m. Monday, police said.

Family members said Alva -- who was crossing on a green light and had the right of way -- landed on the hood of the car before he fell off and onto the street. Then, the driver ran over him a second time, according to the victim's sister.

"And in trying to get away what does [the driver] do? He backs up to get away, he runs over my brother and finished him off," Dolores Martinez told KTLA, her voice choked with emotion. "That’s why I’m so angry. People don’t do that to an animal, let alone a human being.”

The driver continued along the roadway without rendering aid to Alva, who died at the scene, investigators said.

“I’m so angry that someone could care nothing about taking someone’s life," Martinez said.

An individual who witnessed the incident described the vehicle as a dark-colored, four-door sedan with tinted windows. It is possibly a Toyota, based on evidence at the scene, according to police. Investigators believe the car likely has front-end damage.

A description of the driver was not immediately available. Investigators are looking through surveillance footage from the area for more clues.

Meanwhile, relatives on Thursday gathered at the crash site in front of a makeshift memorial to mourn and remember the Vietnam War veteran.

“I miss his smile,” Alex Alva said as she broke down in tears. “All the stories he would share, all the wisdom he would share with us.”

The family is hoping that someone will come forward with information that will lead to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with info is urged to call Fontana police at 909-350-7700.